ADVERTISEMENT

VIT signs MoU with Nokia to pursue 5G and next-generation collaborative research

Published - June 28, 2024 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

VIT and Nokia will focus on key areas such as new study areas in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced communication, Digital Twin, radio-based sensing, connected aerial vehicles, eHealth, Cloud Technologies and automation, Zero-touch mobile networks

The Hindu Bureau

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia to pursue 5G and next-generation collaborative research with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts from Nokia will be part of VIT’s Board of Studies, mentor students and faculty with hands-on learning, prototyping and student projects and actively engage with all the relevant departments of VIT, which are closely linked to the project and skill requirements of Nokia.

VIT in a release said through this MoU, VIT and Nokia will focus on key areas such as new study areas in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced communication, Digital Twin, radio-based sensing, connected aerial vehicles, eHealth, Cloud Technologies and automation, Zero-touch mobile networks. VIT and Nokia will exchange information related to research practices in the form of corporate/academic training based on the expertise of both partners. Nokia will provide hands-on learning opportunities for the students of VIT and jointly organise short-term continuing education programmes. 

The MoU was signed by Dr. T. Jayabarathi, VIT Registrar, and Ms. Ponni, Director (R&D) and Nokia Bangalore University Collaboration Lead, in the presence of VIT Founder-Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan, VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, and Dr. G.V. Selvam, VIT Vice-Chancellor Dr. V.S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Partha Sharathi Mallick, Dean of School of Electronics Engineering Dr. S. Sivanantham, VIT-NOKIA MoU Coordinator Dr. K. Govardhan and Leader of Nokia Labs, Meenakshi. S.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US