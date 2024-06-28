GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VIT signs MoU with Nokia to pursue 5G and next-generation collaborative research

VIT and Nokia will focus on key areas such as new study areas in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced communication, Digital Twin, radio-based sensing, connected aerial vehicles, eHealth, Cloud Technologies and automation, Zero-touch mobile networks

Published - June 28, 2024 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia to pursue 5G and next-generation collaborative research with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning applications.

Experts from Nokia will be part of VIT’s Board of Studies, mentor students and faculty with hands-on learning, prototyping and student projects and actively engage with all the relevant departments of VIT, which are closely linked to the project and skill requirements of Nokia.

VIT in a release said through this MoU, VIT and Nokia will focus on key areas such as new study areas in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced communication, Digital Twin, radio-based sensing, connected aerial vehicles, eHealth, Cloud Technologies and automation, Zero-touch mobile networks. VIT and Nokia will exchange information related to research practices in the form of corporate/academic training based on the expertise of both partners. Nokia will provide hands-on learning opportunities for the students of VIT and jointly organise short-term continuing education programmes. 

The MoU was signed by Dr. T. Jayabarathi, VIT Registrar, and Ms. Ponni, Director (R&D) and Nokia Bangalore University Collaboration Lead, in the presence of VIT Founder-Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan, VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, and Dr. G.V. Selvam, VIT Vice-Chancellor Dr. V.S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Partha Sharathi Mallick, Dean of School of Electronics Engineering Dr. S. Sivanantham, VIT-NOKIA MoU Coordinator Dr. K. Govardhan and Leader of Nokia Labs, Meenakshi. S.

