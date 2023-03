Vistara to operate flights from KIA’s Terminal 2 starting March 26

March 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vistra will shift its operations to Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport starting March 26. It’ll be the third airline to do so after Star Air and AirAsia India. Located on the northeastern side of Terminal 1, T2 spans 255,661 sq.m. and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.