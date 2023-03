March 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vistra will shift its operations to Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport starting March 26. It’ll be the third airline to do so after Star Air and AirAsia India. Located on the northeastern side of Terminal 1, T2 spans 255,661 sq.m. and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022.