Vistadome coach service between Bengaluru and Shivamogga from today

Bengaluru

25 December 2021 01:07 IST

People travelling between Bengaluru and Shivamogga can now enjoy the comfort of a Vistadome coach. The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to augment one AC Vistadome coach to the Yeshwanthpur-Shivamogga Town Intercity express.

The coach will be augmented on a temporary basis from Saturday (December 25) to March 31, 2022. The ticket cost has been fixed at ₹1,130.

Chief PRO SWR Aneesh Hegde said the scenic beauty on the route near Kadur, Birur, and other places can be enjoyed while travelling in the new coach.

In July, the SWR launched Vistadome coach service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The official said that the service has been received well by the people with 90 to 100 % occupancy.

Meanwhile, the suspension of train traffic on a bridge between Mukundarayapuram – Tiruvalam stations in Arakkonam – Katpadi section of Chennai division of Southern Railway continued to disrupt train services between Bengaluru and Chennai.

South Western Railway, in a press release, said that as per the notification of Southern Railway, six trains, MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru (12007/12008), MGR Chennai Central– KSR Bengaluru (22625/22626/12027/12028), are cancelled on December 25 and December 26. Train number 12610 (Mysuru to MGR Chennai Central) and 12608 ( KSR Bengaluru to MGR Chennai Central) will be terminated at Katpadi instead of MGR Chennai Central on December 25 and 26.

Train number 12609 and 12607 will originate from Katpadi instead of MGR Chennai Central.