Visitor trying to smuggle MDMA into prison caught

In the wake of recent major security lapses involving film actor Darshan, followed by a crackdown on prison and security officials, alert personnel from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force on Monday (September 9) apprehended a 30-year-old visitor who was trying to smuggle MDMA crystals to an undertrial prisoner in Central Prison. This incident is likely the first recorded case of synthetic drugs being smuggled into the high-security prison.

The accused, Shabbir Shariff from K.G. Halli, had obtained a visitor’s pass to meet his contact, 30-year-old Syed Suhail. He was intercepted at the main gate during a routine check. Upon inspection, security personnel noticed that the pair of slippers Shabbir was carrying appeared uneven. Suspicious, they cut open the slippers and discovered 23 grams of MDMA crystals concealed inside.

Shabbir was detained along with the seized contraband and handed over to the prison department for further investigation. Based on a complaint filed by Karna B. Kshatri, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, the Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case against Shabbir and Suhail under various sections of the NDPS Act and the Karnataka Prisons Act.

The police have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the drugs and are also probing the possible smuggling and use of drugs within the prison. The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be ₹2.3 lakh, according to the police.