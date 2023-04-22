ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Central Tiffin Room in Malleswaram

April 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Central Tiffin Room in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: CTR Instagram

Central Tiffin Room (CTR), famous for its crispy dosas in Malleswaram, had surprise guests on Saturday, April 22. In walked noted cricketer and city’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actor-producer, with their family and friends to have a bite of the dosas. While Mr. Kohli is in the city for the ongoing IPL season, Ms. Sharma is a Bengalurean and an alumna of Mount Carmel College. 

“It was a great pleasure having the legendary Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again,” wrote CTR on its social media handles. They also posted a message left by the couple in which they said they had “a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family”. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US