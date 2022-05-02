Bengaluru

VIP movement: Bengaluru police ask flyers to reschedule travel plans on May 3

The advisory pertains to commuters travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on May 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent Bengaluru May 02, 2022 23:26 IST
Updated: May 03, 2022 11:48 IST

VIP movements in the city on Tuesday are likely to inconvenience air passengers travelling to and from the airport.

An advisory issued by the North Deputy Commissioner (DCP) on Twitter states that commuters travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday (May 3) between 11.30 a.m and 1.30 p.m. are advised to reschedule their travel plans as there might be traffic congestion due to dignitaries’ movement. Public are requested to kindly co-operate, it adds.

The advisory attracted sharp reactions from the public on social media, with some terming this as “VIP culture” and others wondering how they could change their travel plans at such a short notice.

