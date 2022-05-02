VIP movements: Police ask flyers to reschedule travel plans on May 3

VIP movements in the city on Tuesday are likely to inconvenience air passengers travelling to and from the airport.

An advisory issued by the North Deputy Commissioner (DCP) on Twitter states that commuters travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday (May 3) between 11.30 a.m and 1.30 p.m. are advised to reschedule their travel plans as there might be traffic congestion due to dignitaries’ movement. Public are requested to kindly co-operate, it adds.

The advisory attracted sharp reactions from the public on social media, with some terming this as “VIP culture” and others wondering how they could change their travel plans at such a short notice.