‘Violent mob misbehaved with female employees’

Assistant Manager, who protected around 400 women employees, narrates ordeal

The violent mob which attacked employees of the Wistron company in Narasapura industrial area also allegedly misbehaved with women employees before robbing their valuables, according to the complaint filed by an Assistant Manager.

She narrated how she resisted the attack, rescued around 400 women employees and ensured safe passage for them. Later, she approached the police and filed a complaint based on which the police charged the accused for outraging modesty, unlawful assembly and trespass.

In her complaint, Malini Srinivas, 40, Assistant Manager said that she noticed a group of 500 contract employees barge into the women’s section of the workplace and ransack the premises. The group was armed with iron rods and clubs. They broke open the staff lockers and took away the belongings of the employees. The mob misbehaved and assaulted the women staff who tried to save their belongings, she alleged.

Sensing trouble, Malini took all the women staff into a room and locked them up. The women staff waited till the mob left. Later, Malini let the women out and facilitated their exit from the premises, she has said in the complaint.

The police are recording the statements of Malini and the women staff to identify the attackers.

Policemen attacked

Meanwhile, a group of eight policemen, who went to Wistron to contain the violence, were allegedly attacked by an armed group of around 6,000 men who not only pelted stones at them, but also vandalised their vehicle.

Muniraju, 40, a constable attached to Vemagal, said that he was on duty at the industrial area when the attack occurred. On receiving a call from the company stating that the premises was under attack, he rushed to the spot before requesting his superior officer for back-up.

Malur Inspector Markondappa, along with PSI Kevasavamurthy, head constables Prakash, Subbareddy, Venugopal, constables Abdul Baig and Manjunath, also reached the spot. They tried to contain the mob, which was on a rampage.

The mob turned against them and started pelting stones. Many of them instigated others to beat up the police team, the police said.

The police had to back off owing to the stone-pelting. Muniraju and Baig sustained injuries. The other policemen called the control room to seek back-up while Muniraju and Baig were rushed to a hospital. The duo is out of danger.

Additional policemen rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control .

Based on the complaint, the police have taken up a case against the attackers charging them for assaulting government servants on duty, and criminal intimidation.