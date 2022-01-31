Violence in BU campus: Police use canes to disperse students, one protester injured

Police were called following a confrontation between two groups protesting for different reasons

A clash between two student organisations at the Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University took a violent turn after the police, who were called in. used canes to disperse protesters, on January 31.

According to the police, members of the ABVP barged into the administrative block and staged a protest over the delay in exam evaluation results.

It so happened that another group of PG students had been protesting over the last two days against the removal of a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar from the dais before the national flag was hoisted on Republic Day in Raichur.

“The two groups got into an argument as ABVP members had barged into the campus without permission. Sensing trouble, the university administration informed the police,” said a police officer. The police used canes to disperse the protesters.

One female student sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital. According to the police, she injured her head after slipping and falling on the ground.

Police personnel were deployed in the campus to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, another group of ABVP students staged a protest in front of the Jnanabharathi police station against police brutality and demanded action against the personnel responsible.