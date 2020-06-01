Violence against COVID-19 frontline workers not acceptable, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that violence, abuse and rude behaviour against frontline workers fighting COVID-19 were not acceptable.

He was speaking at the 25th foundation day and silver jubilee celebration at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences.

The Prime Minister participated in an online inauguration from New Delhi. He said that the government had taken steps to protect those on duty. “Due to mob mentality, those on duty — doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers — are subjected to violence,” he said.

He also said that insurance cover of ₹50 lakh had been provided to those on the frontline. The Prime Minister also said that there was a need to focus on humanity-centric development in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stressing that this was the biggest crisis since the Second World War, Mr. Modi said that the pre- and post-COVID-19 world would be different. He said that he was confident that the medical workers were sure to win in this battle.

He also said that India planned to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the Karnataka government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.