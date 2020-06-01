Bengaluru

Violence against COVID-19 frontline workers not acceptable, says Modi

Prime Minister participates in the online inauguration.

Prime Minister participates in the online inauguration.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Government has taken steps to protect those on duty, he assures healthcare workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that violence, abuse and rude behaviour against frontline workers fighting COVID-19 were not acceptable.

He was speaking at the 25th foundation day and silver jubilee celebration at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences.

Podcast | Protecting frontline workers and involving communities in the battle against COVID-19

The Prime Minister participated in an online inauguration from New Delhi. He said that the government had taken steps to protect those on duty. “Due to mob mentality, those on duty — doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers — are subjected to violence,” he said.

He also said that insurance cover of ₹50 lakh had been provided to those on the frontline. The Prime Minister also said that there was a need to focus on humanity-centric development in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stressing that this was the biggest crisis since the Second World War, Mr. Modi said that the pre- and post-COVID-19 world would be different. He said that he was confident that the medical workers were sure to win in this battle.

He also said that India planned to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the Karnataka government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 12:39:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/violence-against-covid-19-frontline-workers-not-acceptable-says-modi/article31720312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY