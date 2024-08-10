Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Saalumarada Thimmakka expresses her displeasure

Environmentalist and centenarian Saalumarada Thimmakka has expressed her displeasure over the decision of the Olympic Games organising committee to disqualify wrestler Vinesh Phogat for the wrestling final owing to being overweight by 100 gms.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has written to the president of the organising committee and appealed to them to reconsider the decision to disqualify her from the finals.

In the letter, she said: “The disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat for being overweight by 100 gms seems unfair and a disservice to the world and to women. The fact that she has already reached the final in the Olympics is known to the world. You have considered her weight at different stages in the league and provided opportunities accordingly.”

“There could be factors like environmental impact or dietary differences. It is well known that even those who have committed serious crimes and are sentenced to death have sometimes been granted substantial pardons. However, disqualifying someone at the final stage and just for being 100 gm overweight is more severe than a death penalty and is an insult to both the individual and the world,” she added.

Saalumarada Thimmakka further invited the president to her house. “I personally invite her to visit my house, enjoy Ragi mudde (a traditional dish in Karnataka), and accept a sapling of the banyan tree as a token of our respect.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.