Villagers surround leopard near a bush in Tumakuru district

A 55-year-old man was injured after he was attacked by a cornered leopard near Olakallu in Tumakuru district on Tuesday evening. Villagers, who are on edge after two leopard-related deaths in adjacent villages in 2019 and two more this year, discovered the leopard hiding near a bush.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish said: “Around a hundred villagers with sticks gathered near the bush on Tuesday.”
Around 25 Forest Department personnel who were also present at the spot requested the villagers not to attack the leopard. “But the villagers did not listen and started beating the leopard. The animal, while escaping, scratched the shoulder of one of the men, Manohar. He was given first-aid. Mr. Girish clarified that the leopard, which was hiding in the bush, was not the man-eater.
