Villagers stop staff heading to KIA

Employees working in crucial departments at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) had a tough time reaching their workplace on Tuesday as residents of villages near the airport blocked the buses and private vehicles that they were travelling in. People affected included those working in air traffic control, immigration, and technology support. According to officials, their vehicles were blocked on Ballari Road that connects the airport.

After this development, BIAL managing director and CEO Hari Marar requested the villagers as well as the community around the airport to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of employees.

“BIAL has taken every preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus, including regular screening of all the staff both before and after their shift, the provision of safety equipment like face masks, gloves and access to hand sanitiser. We are working closely with the health department and Airport Health Organisation, and have done everything in our capacity to safeguard our surroundings,” said Mr. Marar in his appeal.

As per government orders, KIA will remain closed from 11.59 p.m. on March 24 till March 31. There is no clarity yet on whether this lockdown on air traffic will extend for 21 days following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Tuesday.

The pandemic has had an impact on ongoing construction work at KIA, which was halted on March 23. This includes upgrading road infrastructure and construction of terminal 2.