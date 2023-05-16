Villagers protest over Ambedkar statue desecration

May 16, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Bengaluru

Residents of Yenagunte village near Hosakote staged a protest on Monday after an Ambedkar statue was descrated on Sunday night.

The incident came to light on Monday when passers-by noticed that someone had lit a fire at the base of the statue. Due to the smoke, a part of the statue was blackened.

Villagers staged a protest and blocked the road demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The Sulibele police rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters assuring necessary action.

The police have Initiated probe to identify the accused and deployed police personnel to monitor the law and order situation.