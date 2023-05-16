HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers protest over Ambedkar statue desecration

May 16, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Yenagunte village near Hosakote staged a protest on Monday after an Ambedkar statue was descrated on Sunday night.

The incident came to light on Monday when passers-by noticed that someone had lit a fire at the base of the statue. Due to the smoke, a part of the statue was blackened.

Villagers staged a protest and blocked the road demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The Sulibele police rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters assuring necessary action.

The police have Initiated probe to identify the accused and deployed police personnel to monitor the law and order situation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.