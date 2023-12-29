GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers protest closure of veterinary hospital off Sarjapura Road

The Animal Husbandry Department recently proposed to “relocate” hospitals from districts where the hospital-to-cattle ratio was good to districts where it was poor

December 29, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers protesting the closure of a veterinary hospital in Bengaluru on Friday.

Farmers protesting the closure of a veterinary hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Villagers of Halanayakanahalli off Sarjapura Road brought their cattle to a protest against the closure of the veterinary hospital in their village. It’s one among 28 such hospitals that have been shut down in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

The Animal Husbandry Department recently proposed to “relocate” hospitals from districts where the hospital-to-cattle ratio was good to districts where it was poor.

The Department said since there was a huge demand for new veterinary hospitals across the State, there was no proposal to open any new hospitals.

The villagers who herded their cattle, including buffaloes and cows, to the building that housed the veterinary hospital until recently said they would intensify the protest and block Sarjapura Road with their cattle if the hospital was not reopened by Tuesday. The hospital served 17 villagers around the area.

“The Department claims the survey showed there were not enough cattle in the area, which is blatantly false. If the hospital is not reopened, we will intensify protests from Tuesday,” said H.S. Gaurav, an advocate and social activist who led the protest.

The closure of the Veterinary Hospital, Jayanagar, has also drawn criticism from pet lovers and animal rights activists in the city. The Jayanagar Canine Squad, a voluntary organisation working on rescuing and treating accident-prone stray dogs, had written to K. Venkatesh, Minister for Animal Husbandry, taking objection to the proposal to shut down the Veterinary Hospital, Jayanagar. “Our fears have turned real, and despite our appeals to the Minister, the hospital has been shut down,” said C.N. Kumar, an activist who had been lobbying hard against closure of the hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.