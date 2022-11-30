Vikram Kirloskar - The man who brought Toyota to Karnataka

November 30, 2022 02:23 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Way back in 1997, when Karnataka wasn’t yet a big spot on the global business map, auto major Toyota set up a manufacturing facility at Bidadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The man who was instrumental in bringing the Japanese automaker to Karnataka was Vikram Kirloskar who passed away on November 29.

The initial efforts towards bringing Toyota Motor Corp to India were made during the tenure of Chief Minister Veerappa Moily in the early 1990s, and were later followed up by his successor H.D. Deve Gowda. During J.H. Patel’s tenure, Toyota Kirloskar officially started its operations in Karnataka. Thereafter, the business savvy S.M Krishna and his industrious industries minister R.V. Deshpande extended support to the venture.

Although multiple Chief Ministers and their industries ministers were involved in bringing, hosting and settling Toyota at Bidadi, one key person who worked tirelessly from outside was Vikram Kirloskar, who is a mechanical engineering graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), U.S.A.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said, “He was a dear personal friend, an industry friend and, more importantly, a genuine human being who was always ready with a smile. With the passing of Vikram, a prominent face and a pillar of the business community of Karnataka is no more.”

Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/R6sxB3NCwm — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 30, 2022

The Kirloskar family hails from Haveri in the Dharwad region. They have been running various businesses, including automotive engineering, pumps, gensets, and machine tools for over 100 years. Vikram Kirloskar became the mainstay of ‘Karnataka Inc.’ with Toyota Kirloskar in 1997.

Since its inception, Toyota has invested over ₹20,000 crore in Karnataka, and Mr. Kirloskar’s personal commitment in 2010 was ₹1,500 crore.

“He has been a great help in organising Global Investors’ Meet. He and (his wife) Geetanjali came with me for a road show in the U.S. prior to GIM in 2010,” recalled Mr. Nirani.

I'm at a thorough loss of words to hear about the sad demise of my good friend & industry leader, Shri Vikram Kirloskar Avaru, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors. You will be missed! May his soul rest in peace & may God grant his family the strength to get through this. pic.twitter.com/zcBDZNnKxB — Dr. Murugesh R Nirani (@NiraniMurugesh) November 30, 2022

A doyen of the automotive industry, Mr. Kirloskar was extremely supportive of young people and their business ideas.

Addressing a trade body event that had several youngsters in the audience recently, he said, “You are the future leaders. You should soon be sitting here where I am sitting.”

The fourth-generation entrepreneur of the Kirloskar family leaves behind his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi, who works in the company.