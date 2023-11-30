HamberMenu
Vigilant Namma Metro home guards return lost ₹30,000 gold ring to commuter in Bengaluru

BMRCL officials said that two home guards, who were on duty, stumbled upon the lost ring on Platform 2 in Benniganahalli metro station on the same day

November 30, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A Namma Metro train in Bengaluru.

A Namma Metro train in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Divya Priyadarshini, a bank employee who regularly takes Namma Metro from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Metro Station to Benniganahalli station, lost her gold ring worth ₹30,000 in transit on November 27. She reported the loss to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) customer care. To her luck, the ring was returned safely, thanks to two Namma Metro Home Guards Shilpa G.R. and Eshwaramma, stationed on Platform 2 at Benniganahalli metro station, who discovered the lost gold ring near the ladies’ coach on a train and ensured the ring was safely returned to its owner.

BMRCL officials said that Ms. Shilpa and Ms. Eshwaramma, who were on duty, stumbled upon the lost ring on Platform 2 in Benniganahalli metro station on the same day around 6.45 pm. The Home Guards immediately handed over the ring to the assistant safety officer at BMRCL.

BMRCL officials cross-referenced the description provided by Ms. Priyadarshini and handed over the gold ring to its rightful owner.

Ms. Eshwaramma said, “Upon noticing the ring near the ladies’ coach during the train’s halt, we identified it as a gold item. Immediately, we secured the ring and promptly handed it over to the safety officer. Subsequently, we reached out to the owner, and returned it by verifying the receipt as proof of purchase.”

Related Topics

bengaluru

