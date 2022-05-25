Vigilance cell revamped to oversee quality of Bengaluru’s civic projects

There has been lot criticism regarding the poor civic infrastructure of Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

May 25, 2022 21:17 IST

The cell will no longer be involved in audit and clearing bills

With the recent bout of rains exposing shortcomings in the city’s infrastructure, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner has revamped the Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner (TVCC) as a body to exclusively check and ensure quality of various projects in the city.

“The TVCC was formed in 2006 to ensure quality of civic works. However, its scope was expanded, and now it is looking into clearing bills, and mostly doing audit work, making it almost a part of the system, which has made it sort of redundant. We have now restored the TVCC to its original charter,” said Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.

The TVCC, which was reporting to the Special Commissioner, Projects, will henceforth report to the Chief Commissioner. “The TVCC has been relieved of all duties regarding audit and bill clearance. The cell will oversee all major works, as directed by the commissioner, and will conduct a surprise inspection of 10% of the works randomly selected to ensure quality of works,” Mr. Giri Nath said.

The cell, which has a record of exposing corruption scandals, has itself come under the scanner. For instance, chief engineer Doddaiah A.B., tainted with corruption charges, and posted in the TVCC, was transferred on Saturday. Lokayukta had found that officials in the TVCC had themselves generated fake bills to the tune of ₹118 crore.

“If the TVCC has to truly work as a vigilance cell, people of unquestionable integrity need to be posted there, which has not been the case for the past many years,” a senior civic official said.