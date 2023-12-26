‘Vidyarthi Mitra’ initiative to address the issue of erroneous CET applications

December 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Aimed at curtailing errors while students fill out CET applications online, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will hold a ‘CET Vidyarthi Mitra Master Trainer programme’ on Thursday, December 28.

S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA stated in a press release on Tuesday, December 26, that selected eight lecturers from pre-university science colleges in each district will be trained at the KEA office here on Thursday.

Candidates make several mistakes while filling up the application which include name mismatch, entering incorrect RD number and category/caste to which they belong. Having observed how frequent these mistakes are, KEA has arranged for Master Training to find an effective solution to address the issue of erroneous applications, KEA said in a statement.

The application errors lead to delaying the CET process and may also cause candidates to miss their chance of getting desired seats. Sometimes, this may force the authorities to drop aspirants from the entire process. The training has been arranged to avoid such circumstances, according to the release.

Those who are trained on Thursday will act as master trainers and will in turn further train two lecturers from each college in their respective districts. This entire process will be completed before the CET application submission process commences on January 10, Ms. Ramya said.

At the final stage, these lecturers will in turn train and guide students to fill application forms.

