Videos of forced COVID-19 testing by BBMP emerge

Civic body orders an inquiry, police register suo motu case

Videos of BBMP personnel reportedly forcing citizens to undergo COVID-19 tests in Nagarathpet were circulated widely on social media platforms on Monday. In one of the videos, a man was assaulted by BBMP staff for registering his name, mistaking the testing booth for a vaccination booth.

While a suo motu case has been taken up by the Halasooru Gate police, the BBMP has ordered an enquiry into the incident. The civic body’s Joint Commissioner of South zone has been directed to submit a report within 24 hours.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar said no official should force anyone to get tested. “But, I would like to appeal to people to get tested if officials come and request them,” he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta tweeted: “We regret the incident at Nagarathpet testing booth. There is no question of forceful testing. We condemn any physical altercation that has happened. Enquiry would be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible, and also to prevent any such recurrence.”

Police were verifying two other videos that were being circulated on social media, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M.N. Anucheth. “A notice has been issued to the accused, identified as Nagabhushan, BBMP booth level officer, who can be seen in the video,” he said.

A suo motu case has been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting and provocate) of the Indian Penal Code.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) P. Rajendra Cholan claimed that the civic body had stopped random testing. The civic body was testing nearly 65,000 persons every day. The number of RT-PCR tests was around 50,000, and the rest are Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The testing by private laboratories and hospitals had come down to around 10,000 a day.

“Targeted testing by the static teams of persons with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and primary/ secondary contacts is being carried out. During lockdown, there is no question of forced testing,” he said.