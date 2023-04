April 25, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Zero Shadow Day happened in Bengaluru at 12.17 p.m. on April 25. On this day, the Sun will be directly overhead and hence any vertical object will not cast a shadow.

As per the Astronomical Society of India, this annual celestial phenomenon occurs twice a year for places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude. The Sun is almost never exactly overhead at noon but usually transits a bit lower in altitude, a bit to the north or a bit to the south.