Video | Tunnel aquarium in Bengaluru

Tunnel aquarium is an exhibition showcasing around 200 varieties of fish in a seemingly underwater tunnel at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru. The exhibition is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. till February 2, 2023. The ticket price is Rs 100.
