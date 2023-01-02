HamberMenu
Video | Tunnel aquarium in Bengaluru

Around 200 varieties of colourful fish on display at an exhibition in J.P. Nagar

January 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sim V.

Tunnel aquarium is an exhibition showcasing around 200 varieties of fish in a seemingly underwater tunnel at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru. The exhibition is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. till February 2, 2023. The ticket price is Rs 100.

