Video | Traffic jam on ORR in south Bengaluru for 2 years

Traffic jam on ORR in south Bengaluru for 2 years

Traffic jam on ORR in south Bengaluru for 2 years

Work on a flyover at the H D Devegowda Circle, in Veerabhadra Nagar on Outer Ring Road (ORR), has begun as part of a signal-free corridor from Mysuru Road to Central Silk Board junction on Hosur Road in Bengaluru. This is the quickest route from the western part of Bengaluru to south Bengaluru.

The work began on May 21, 2022, and is expected to be completed in two years. The work is being carried out by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The construction work has led to diversion of traffic to smaller service lanes, which is causing traffic jams in and around the ORR and up to Mysuru Road.