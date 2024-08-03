GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic jam on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway as BJP-JD(S) supporters gather for padayatra

The padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru has been organised to create awareness among people about alleged multi-crore scams

Updated - August 03, 2024 11:27 am IST

Published - August 03, 2024 11:02 am IST - Bengaluru

K. Murali Kumar
Union Minister and JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra led the inauguration of the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra to Mysuru, in Bengaluru on August 3, 2024. The padayatra has been organised to create awareness among people about the alleged multi-crore scams in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Limited and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Union Minister and JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra led the inauguration of the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra to Mysuru, in Bengaluru on August 3, 2024. The padayatra has been organised to create awareness among people about the alleged multi-crore scams in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Limited and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Traffic jam at NICE Road Junction at Kengeri, on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, as BJP-JD(S) supporters begin walking towards Mysuru, on August 3, 2024. 

The padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru has been organised to create awareness among people about the alleged multi-crore scams of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Limited and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. 

Traffic jam at NICE Road Junction at Kengeri, on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, on August 3, 2024.  | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Mysore / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.