Traffic jam at NICE Road Junction at Kengeri, on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, as BJP-JD(S) supporters begin walking towards Mysuru, on August 3, 2024.

The padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru has been organised to create awareness among people about the alleged multi-crore scams of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Limited and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.