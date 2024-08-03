Updated - August 03, 2024 11:27 am IST
Published - August 03, 2024 11:02 am IST - Bengaluru
Union Minister and JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra led the inauguration of the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra to Mysuru, in Bengaluru on August 3, 2024. The padayatra has been organised to create awareness among people about the alleged multi-crore scams in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Limited and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.
| Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar
Traffic jam at NICE Road Junction at Kengeri, on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, as BJP-JD(S) supporters begin walking towards Mysuru, on August 3, 2024.
Traffic jam at NICE Road Junction at Kengeri, on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, on August 3, 2024.
| Video Credit:
K Murali Kumar