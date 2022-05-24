Video | Slab of storm water drain collapses in Bengaluru

May 24, 2022 16:03 IST

Six persons were injured when the slab of a storm water drain (rajakaluve) collapsed in Kalidasa Layout, Srinagar, in Bengaluru on May 24, 2022.

Bengaluru’s civic body, the BBMP, is in the process of strengthening and securing storm water drains (SWDs) by building retaining walls.

This work was being carried out on the SWD (rajakaluve) in Kalidasa Layout, Srinagar. On May 24, workers were pouring concreate for the slab (roof of the SWD) when it collapsed.

Eight workers were at the site at the time of the accident. Six of them fell 50 feet below when the under-construction slab collapsed

Two of them suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The others were sent back to their dwellings near the construction site after being administered medical treatment for their injuries.

The site of the accident in right next to the local BBMP office.