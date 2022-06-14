Video | Why PM Modi is going to Bengaluru to inaugurate a railway station

June 14, 2022 14:03 IST

The Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru is the result of the Indian government’s ambition to modernise railway stations in the country.

In terms of appearance, facilities and services, the railway station is being compared with nothing less than the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Railways invested ₹314 crore in the terminal, which is spread over 4,200 sqm. Prominent features of the station include a fully air-conditioned lobby, seven platforms, parking space for 250 four-wheelers, 900 two-wheelers, 50 autorickshaws, and 20 cabs.

The terminal offers easy access for persons with disabilities.

Though the infrastructure was ready in 2020, the railway terminal was not put to use on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of proper road connectivity.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched buses to connect the terminal with every part of the city.

The terminal is in the vicinity of the Baiyappanahalli Metro Station on the Purple Line.

On June 6, the maiden train service — Banaswadi-Ernakulam-tri-weekly express — commenced from Baiyappanahalli terminal.