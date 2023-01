January 12, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Movement of vehicles in and around the central business district (CBD) of Bengaluru was affected after a sink hole was detected near Shoolay Circle on Bridge Road on January 12, 2023. The spot is close to the place where Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is digging a tunnel for the Namma Metro network.