Video | Simpadipura: Tracing the roots of the veena

Simpadipura: Tracing the roots of the veena

This is a story about the veena, a musical instrument associated with Saraswati, the goddess of learning, and Narada, a sage in Hindu mythology. This is a journey to the village that is famous for being the source of the veena. Many families were engaged in the making of the veena in the village of Simpadipura in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district in Karnataka.

We met Papanna whose family has been making veenas for 65 years.