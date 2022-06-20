Video | Shops shut while PM inaugurates development projects in Bengaluru

June 20, 2022 15:54 IST

Over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security cover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bengaluru on June 20.

Police were deployed at every three metres along the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy.

At Mehkri Circle in north Bengaluru, barricades were put up along the road as a lot of people had turned up on the streets to welcome the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister stepped out his vehicle briefly to greet the people.

Police platoons were deployed at various junctions to break up protests. Traffic police have restricted movement of vehicles on the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy.

In Kommaghatta, shops have been shut as a precautionary measure. Some roads have been barricaded for better management of the movement of vehicles.