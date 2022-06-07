Bengaluru

Video | Students of Bengaluru school get brand new Robotics & Artificial Intelligence lab

National English School in Bengaluru has set up a Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab in its campus in collaboration with Intel and Sirena Technologies.

The lab was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on June 6, the birth anniversary of Padma Bhushan Dr H Narasimhaiah, physicist, educator, writer, freedom fighter and rationalist who had served as Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University and as president of National Education Society.

Sirena Technologies has posted personnel at the lab to impart knowledge on robotics and AI to students.

Students are using the lab to test various theories and execute their ideas.


