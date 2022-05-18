Video | Rain in Bengaluru was cool till it became dangerous

May 18, 2022 14:33 IST

Two labourers were found dead at a pipeline work site in Ullala Upanagara after heavy overnight rains in Bengaluru on May 17-18. The deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.

IMD says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night.

Following heavy overnight rains, some schools declared a holiday for students on May 18.