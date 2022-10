Video | Potholes take sheen off roads in Bengaluru

Despite Bengaluru being the pride of Karnataka, and also India, driving on the roads of the city is not easy. While roads are not smooth, they become dangerous during the monsoon on account of potholes. Civic authorities have failed to put an end to the menace of potholes despite several promises by the government of Karnataka. Every monsoon, potholes claim a few lives, but even that has not made civic authorities sensitive to the concerns of citizens.



