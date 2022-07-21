Video | Brahmins’ Coffee Bar: Recipes by mummy, fans say yummy

July 21, 2022 05:59 IST

The eatery was set up by K V Nagesh Rao and his wife K M Saraswati on January 27, 1965.

The couple had moved to Bengaluru in 1932. Before starting the café, K V Nagesh Rao had dabbled in several professions and ventures before the couple earned praise for their simple but tasty food.

They started out by serving coffee and some snacks. In 1970, Ms. Saraswati made some Khara Bath at home, which the couple offered to customers along with coconut chutney. Customers loved the dish, and came back for more. Ever since, the Khara Bath has been the signature dish of Brahmins’ Coffee Bar.

The menu has remained unchanged since inception - Coffee, Khara Bath, Kesari Bath, Idli and Vada. These items are served with their signature coconut chutney.