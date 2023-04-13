ADVERTISEMENT

Video of youth from Bihar alleging discrimination in Bengaluru goes viral on social media

April 13, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The youth, Ritesh from Muzaffarpur, claimed to have recorded the video after allegedly being abused by customers

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged abuse followed a dispute over payment in cash at the eatery in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

An old video of a youth from Bihar accusing a customer of discrimination over language, at an eatery in Bengaluru where he was employed, went viral on social media, prompting the jurisdictional Rajajinagar police to take cognisance and initiate a probe.

The youth, Ritesh from Muzaffarpur, claimed that he was being harassed because he spoke in Hindi while attending to customers. He recorded the video after allegedly being abused by customers.

The police said that the alleged incident took place a week ago, near Chord Road. Ritesh was working as an assistant in a small-time eatery. He has returned to his home town, and efforts are on to trace him.

The alleged abuse followed a dispute over payment in cash at the eatery. According to the police, three customers paid in cash, but one of the notes was torn. When they were questioned about the torn note, a heated an argument ensued during which the trio allegedly abused Ritesh before leaving the place.

The video attracted support and criticism from various persons.

