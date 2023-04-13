HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Video of youth from Bihar alleging discrimination in Bengaluru goes viral on social media

The youth, Ritesh from Muzaffarpur, claimed to have recorded the video after allegedly being abused by customers

April 13, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The alleged abuse followed a dispute over payment in cash at the eatery in Bengaluru.

The alleged abuse followed a dispute over payment in cash at the eatery in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

An old video of a youth from Bihar accusing a customer of discrimination over language, at an eatery in Bengaluru where he was employed, went viral on social media, prompting the jurisdictional Rajajinagar police to take cognisance and initiate a probe.

The youth, Ritesh from Muzaffarpur, claimed that he was being harassed because he spoke in Hindi while attending to customers. He recorded the video after allegedly being abused by customers.

The police said that the alleged incident took place a week ago, near Chord Road. Ritesh was working as an assistant in a small-time eatery. He has returned to his home town, and efforts are on to trace him.

The alleged abuse followed a dispute over payment in cash at the eatery. According to the police, three customers paid in cash, but one of the notes was torn. When they were questioned about the torn note, a heated an argument ensued during which the trio allegedly abused Ritesh before leaving the place.

The video attracted support and criticism from various persons.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / language

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.