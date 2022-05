Video | Fish kill in Bengaluru lake

K. Murali Kumar May 11, 2022 13:26 IST

A large number of fish were found dead in a lake in Bengaluru on May 11, 2022

A large number of fish were found dead in Yelachenahalli lake in Bengaluru on the morning of May 11, 2022. Locals residents suspect that the water may have been contaminated by chemicals



