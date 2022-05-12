Video | Bengaluru’s beloved Big Banyan Tree hurt by heavy rains

May 12, 2022 19:25 IST

A part of the popular 400-year-old Big Banyan Tree, also known as Dodda Aalada Mara by the locals, was uprooted on May 12, 2022 following heavy rain and gusty wind in Bengaluru over the past few days. The beloved tree is located at Kethohalli village, off Mysuru Road, 30km from Bengaluru city. Big Banyan Tree is an iconic botanical wonder spread over 3 acres. It is maintained by Horticulture Department, and is popular among the weekend tourist crowd in the tech capital.

Following heavy wind, a major portion of the tree, measuring 60 feet in height, fell on the gazebo nearby, which was damaged. M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), visited the spot to take a look at the tree, along with members of the Big Banyan Conservation Committee.