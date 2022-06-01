Bengaluru

Video | Bengaluru hospital portico collapses

K. Murali Kumar Bengaluru June 01, 2022 08:16 IST
Updated: June 01, 2022 08:16 IST

The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31 morning

The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31, 2022. Four workers were trapped under the debris.

The portico collapsed around 6.30 am. Patients were not affected because they had been told to avoid the spot on account of the construction work.

