Video | Bengaluru hospital portico collapses

Video | Bengaluru hospital portico collapsesBengaluru June 01, 2022 08:16 IST
The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31 morning
The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31, 2022. Four workers were trapped under the debris.
The portico collapsed around 6.30 am. Patients were not affected because they had been told to avoid the spot on account of the construction work.