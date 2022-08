75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, Karnataka on August 15, 2022

The Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the seat of the government of Karnataka, was illuminated with the tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

On August 15, the 75th year of independence was celebrated at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.