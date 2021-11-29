Victoria hospital staff stage protest demanding wages

Workers have not been paid their wages for October 2021

Demanding timely payment of wages, housekeeping staff, ward attenders, lift operators, data entry operators and security personnel employed in Victoria hospital, affiliated to Bangalore Medical college and Research Institute (BMCRI), staged a protest on November 29.

The workers have not been paid the salary for October 2021. As per labour laws, the workers are to be paid their monthly wages on the 7th of every month. However, as BMRCI has failed to ensure payment of wages for the month of October, the workers are struggling to make ends meet.

Maitreyi from Karnataka General Labour Union, affiliated to the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), said the workers are unable to pay their house rent and do not have money to purchase food for their families. “Without the monthly wage, they are unable to pay school fees of their children or attend to medical emergencies. It is common knowledge that most workers barely earn enough to meet the monthly expenses for their basic needs. Delay in monthly wages drives them and their families into debt,” she said.

Ramesh Krishna K., Medical Superintendent of Victoria hospital, said the payment of wages was delayed as the outsourced agency had not paid the workers. He admitted to a delay by BMCRI in clearing the bills of the agency. “I have informed the Dean and Director about this, and we are in the process of resolving the issue,” he said.