Bengaluru

Victoria Hospital again a dedicated COVID-19 facility

Victoria Hospital will, once again, be a completely dedicated COVID-19 facility. Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar visited the hospital on Friday and directed the authorities to make the required changes.

Ramesh Krishna K., medical superintendent, in a press release, said the hospital’s 750 beds, including 70 ICU beds, would be dedicated to COVID-19 patients. All non-COVID-19 services would be temporarily withdrawn until the crisis tides over.

However, Vani Vilas Hospital, Minto Hospital, and PMSSY Super-Speciality Hospital would continue to cater to non-COVID-19 patients, the release added.

