Victims had parked bike in the lay-by of Electronics City flyover

They were mowed down by car driven by a 23-year-old engineering student

After a spot visit on Wednesday, senior police officials have recommended that the parapet wall of the Electronics City flyover be raised by at least two feet.

They also recommended putting up reflectors for a 6-km stretch and also accident zone signboards. These recommendations were made in the wake of the deaths of a man and a woman who were thrown off the flyover on Tuesday night when a car knocked down their two-wheeler.

The deceased were identified as Preetham Kumar, 30, and his friend Krithika Raman, 28, who hail from Tamil Nadu. They had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle to go on a ride, said a police officer. Around 9.20 p.m., they parked it in the lay-by on the flyover near Singasandra and were standing next to it, when they were hit by the car.

The duo were tossed in the air and fell down onto the road around 30 feet below the flyover. According to the police, the car was going at such a high speed that it was left dangling on the edge of the flyover after the impact.

The driver of the car has been identified as Nitesh, a 23-year-old engineering student from Bommasandra.

He was injured in the accident and was admitted to a private hospital. The police claimed that preliminary inquiries revealed that he was speeding, clocking over 100km per hour. The police are waiting for him to recover before questioning him

“We are waiting for the blood samples and FSL reports of Nitesh to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or any other toxic substances,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

While Mr. Preetham Kumar worked as a quality control manager at a private firm in Marathahalli and resided in J.P. Nagar, Ms. Raman was a team lead at a private firm in Mahadevapura and hailed from Chennai. They had been friends for eight years.