Bengaluru

Victim helps police nab molester in Bengaluru

A 20-year-old student caught a man who allegedly molested her in Cottonpet on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim was walking home after buying vegetables from a nearby shop around 2 p.m. She ran into the accused on a narrow bylane and stood aside to give him space. The accused molested her and then tried to escape.

But the victim grabbed his collar and started shouting for help. In a bid to escape, the accused, later identified as Mohammed Fayaz, bit her hand to get rid of her grip and attacked her. However, the victim pinned him down, and kept shouting for help.

Other residents arrived, caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Fayaz has been charged of outraging the modesty of a woman and remanded in judicial custody.

