Bengaluru

Victim helps catch molester on train

The incident occurred on a train coming to city from Bhopal

A 24-year-old private firm employee chased and caught a man who was trying to escape after allegedly molesting her on a train on Saturday.

As the Bhopal–Bengaluru train reached Dharmavaram, the victim, who was sleeping, noticed the man molesting her, but he ran away. She raised an alarm and chased him before alerting RPF security personnel. The TTE was informed and joined the search. The trio searched the entire train before zeroing in on the accused, later identified as Siraj P.P., 28, from Waynad, Kerala.

Siraj is a private firm employee in Bengaluru. He was arrested and handed over to the city railway police after the train reached Bengaluru.

The police charged for outraging the modesty of woman and handed him over to the Dharmavaram police for further investigation.

