Vice-principal of private college in the dock for pocketing ₹20 lakh in school fee

December 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyalikaval police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against the vice-principal of Shri Chaitanya Techno PU College for swindling ₹20 lakh belonging to the students’ fee from this March to December.

The accused, identified as G.V. Sambashiva Rao, who was also teaching Mathematics, is absconding since the case came to light. Efforts are on to track him down, a police officer said.

The complainant, Yeluri Phani, manager of the college, in his complaint said that the college admitted around 1,750 students. The accused was given responsibility of collecting the fees and remitting it in the college bank account.

According to the police, the accused instead received the fees in cash and issued fake receipts to students and parents. The incident came to light when the management sent reminders to 23 students for the payments of dues. They appeared before the management with the receipts of payments which after verification turned out to be fake.

Further verification found that the accused had pocketed a total sum of ₹20,06,500, said the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of cheating and forgery against Sambhashiva Rao for further investigation.

