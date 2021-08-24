Vice President launches ‘Vaccinate India Programme’

As a symbolic gesture, two women were vaccinated at the ‘Vaccinate India Progamme’, which was organised by Give India Foundation and Sustainable Goals Coordination Centre, Bengaluru, in association with Karnataka government, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on August 24, 2021.

Bengaluru

24 August 2021 13:15 IST

M. Venkaiah Naidu appeals to people to strictly follow COVID-19 norms

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu launched ‘Vaccinate India Progamme’ organised by Give India Foundation and Sustainable Goals Coordination Centre, Bengaluru, under CSR in association with Planning Department of the Karnataka government, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on August 24.

As a symbolic gesture, two women were vaccinated at the programme. Mr. Naidu appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 norms for curbing the spread of the pandemic. He also urged people not to consume junk food and consume traditional Indian food.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is the responsibility of the government to provide vaccination to weaker sections of society. He called on donors and entrepreneurs to donate funds under CSR to fight the pandemic.

Mr. Bommai said the number of vaccine doses would be increased from the present 3.5 - 4 lakh per day to five lakh per day in September. He expressed hope of receiving 1.5 crore doses every month from the Centre in the coming months.

Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot, Ministers K. Sudhakar and Munirathna, and MP P.C. Mohan attended the programme.