Vice president expresses concern over behaviour of elected representatives in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

March 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

It is the responsibility of the public representatives to formulate policies that are conducive to the bright future of the country, says Jagdeep Dhankar during birth centenary celebrations of M.S. Ramaiah

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the birth centenary celebrations of Founder Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation M.S. Ramaiah, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, March 1. | Photo Credit: -

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar expressed concern over the behaviour of elected representatives in the temple of democracy and called upon the youth to protest against such attitudes of the public representatives.

Speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of M.S. Ramaiah, the founder president of Gokula Education Foundation on Wednesday, March 1, said, “It is the responsibility of the public representatives to formulate policies that are conducive to the bright future of the country.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and others during the birth centenary celebrations of Founder Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation M.S. Ramaiah, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 1.

“Crores of rupees are spent for every minute of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha session. However, it is sad that in recent times there is only noise, holding placards, shouting slogans and protests are going on in wells. Seeing all these, people have surrendered to silence, which is still a worrying factor,” he said.

Vice President also praised the Ramaiah Group of Institutions as an iconic educational institution that has been inspiring generations of students with Dr. Ramaiah’s vision and legacy.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, said, “Dr. Ramaiah was a visionary who believed that education was the key to a better future. His contribution to the field of education is immeasurable and it is a privilege to be a part of the birth centenary celebrations of this great man.”

J.C. Madhu Swamy, Minister of Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation, M.R. Seetharam, Vice Chairman of the Foundation, M.R. Ramaiah, Secretary and others were present.

