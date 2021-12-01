Vice Chancellors appointed to RGUHS, Bengaluru North University

Mysuru/Bengaluru

01 December 2021 02:27 IST

Karnataka Governor’s Secretariat on Tuesday notified appointments of Vice Chancellors for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and Bengaluru North University, Kolar.

M.K. Ramesh, President of the Post Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission will be the VC of RGUHS. Niranjana, professor and chairman, Department of Studies in Journalism and Mass Communications, University of Mysore, has been appointed VC of Bengaluru North University, Kolar.

Dr Ramesh in the past has served the university as Registrar (Evaluation) and as acting VC. After the former Vice Chancellor, S. Sacchidanand retired as Vice Chancellor on 14 June, Jayakara S.M., Principal of AECS Maruthi College of Dental Sciences, was appointed as the incharge Vice Chancellor. The appointment had become controversial after Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar expressed his displeasure over it.

Prof. Niranjana, in his reactions on being appointed to the nascent varsity which was established in 2017, said he will strive hard to live up to the faith reposed in him. Known for his columns and books which appear by the name of Niranjan Vanalli, he has nearly 33 years of experience in teaching communication and journalism.

He was also the registrar of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University. Prof. Niranjana was head of the Directorate of Distance and Online Education, University of Mysore. He was director, Indian Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Dushnabe at Tajikistan, and worked with the Ministry of Higher Education, Sultanate of Oman, among others.